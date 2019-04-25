https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Teen-arrested-in-killing-of-mail-carrier-in-13794789.php
Teen arrested in killing of mail carrier in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of an on-duty Postal Service mail carrier.
Police said the teen was arrested without incident Wednesday night at a home in Albuquerque.
Police said previously that Jose Hernandez was shot Monday while intervening in a dispute between the 17-year-old and his mother in front of the mother's home.
The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles accused of crimes.
It's not immediately known whether the boy has a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Hernandez had worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Albuquerque for 12 years.
