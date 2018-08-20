Teen arrested after bringing fake bomb gear to shopping mall

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a would-be prankster ended up in juvenile hall after bringing fake bomb gear to a Southern California shopping mall.

The Ventura County Star reports the Simi Valley Police Department says multiple 911 calls reported a subject walking around the Simi Valley Town Center on Sunday wearing what appeared to be a black "bomb vest" with wires hanging from it.

Authorities say the scenario was so alarming that at least one business closed and triggered an emergency alarm to summon law enforcement personnel.

Responding officers, after determining the bomb vest was fake, arrested the 17-year-old Simi Valley male on suspicion of making a false bomb threat and making criminal threats. Authorities say he was taken to Ventura County Juvenile Hall.

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com