Teen admits to charges in fatal shooting of boy at party

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland teenager arrested in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy admitted Thursday to a charge of reckless homicide, a court official said.

The 15-year-old boy entered the admission in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court after being charged earlier this month.

The teen admitted to killing Tyshaun Taylor during a birthday party for a 16-year-old boy at an apartment in Cleveland. Tyshaun was shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

The 16-year-old's mother told police the shooting occurred after she left the apartment to go to a store.

Cleveland police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.