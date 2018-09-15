Teacher accused of explicit messages to supposed teenager

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey fifth-grade teacher has been charged in what prosecutors allege were sexually explicit messages sent to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Camden County prosecutor say 38-year-old Jonathan Liano of Sicklerville is charged with second-degree luring as well as sending obscene material to a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact and attempted sexual assault with a minor.

Prosecutors said Liano was arrested Friday in Pennsauken after they allege he arranged to meet the supposed teenager, who was actually an undercover detective. Liano, a teacher at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Berlin Township, was placed on leave Saturday.

Liano was taken to the county jail pending a detention hearing; a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.