Tamir Rice’s mom, ACLU make kids guide for police encounters

CLEVELAND (AP) — The mother of a black 12-year-old fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer has released a booklet to show children how they should interact with police.

Cleveland.com reports Samaria Rice and the American Civil Liberties Union have created the Tamir Rice Safety Handbook.

The six-page booklet shows children and teenagers how to assert their rights in different scenarios with law enforcement, from being questioned on the way home from school to having officers show up at their homes.

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014 when he was shot by an officer who thought it was an actual firearm.

The officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Tamir’s family reached a $6 million settlement with the city in 2016.