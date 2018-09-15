System error led to Ogden murder suspect's mistaken release

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber County authorities say a miscommunication led to an Ogden murder suspect mistakenly making bail.

Sheriff's Lt. Joshua Marigoni told the Standard-Examiner on Friday that the error occurred during the booking process last month.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Cory Michael Fitzwater on Aug. 17 after a gun in his possession was linked to the body of 28-year-old Brian Racine.

Fitzwater was able to post a $20,000 bond after being booked on suspicion of murder.

Marigoni says Fitzwater's case incorrectly defaulted to a bail amount when jail personnel could not find the criminal code they needed to enter.

He was released by the time a no-bail order was completed.

Fitzwater turned himself in Sept. 10 and has been held since.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 26.

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net