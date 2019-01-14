Synagogue honors police who responded to October shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Some of the police officers who responded to the October shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people are honored at a religious ceremony.

They attended a community-wide meal Saturday night at the Beth Shalom synagogue. Three of the officers suffered injuries in the shooting.

A commander who was supposed to be off on Oct. 27 recounted racing to the scene at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Daniel Herrmann said he got a text message from another commander telling him to listen to the police scanner. Herrmann said he raced to the scene in about 10 minutes.

He said he arrived to find "controlled chaos." Herrmann added that the task of mending the community's wounds is ongoing.

