Swiss prosecutors quiz PSG president in FIFA bribery case

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has been questioned again by Swiss federal prosecutors in a two-year investigation into allegations he bribed a FIFA official.

The office of Switzerland’s attorney general says al-Khelaifi, former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, and a businessman who has not been identified presented themselves for questioning in the Swiss capital.

The prosecution office says final examination hearings were held ahead of decisions “whether the proceedings are abandoned or a summary penalty order is issued or an indictment is filed.”

They were questioned in 2017 over allegations al-Khelaifi arranged for Valcke to use a luxury villa in Italy linked to broadcast rights deal for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi is an executive with Qatar-owned BeIN Sports which had renewed Middle East rights from FIFA for the 2026-2030 tournaments.

The broadcaster bought the 2018 and 2022 rights soon after FIFA picked Qatar as the 2022 tournament host exactly nine years ago on Monday.

Al-Khelaifi, who is now a member of UEFA’s executive committee, and Valcke have denied wrongdoing.

