Swastikas painted at southern Indiana retirement community

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Graffiti including swastikas, upside-down crosses and drawings of genitalia has been cleaned up after being discovered in southern Indiana.

The spray-painted images were found Monday in Floyds Knobs. Sheriff Frank Loop said authorities suspect teenagers were behind the vandalism at a retirement community and to a New Albany-Floyd County school bus. The Azalea Hills retirement community added temporary security patrols afterward.

Cassie McCoun, an administrator at Azalea Hills, told the News and Tribune she didn't think the vandalism was targeting a specific group.

Loop told The Courier-Journal it's not being investigated as a hate crime. Vandals also tipped over a sheriff's department trailer and damaged a mail box.

The Jewish Community Relations Council condemned the anti-Semitic graffiti and says it takes such incidents seriously.