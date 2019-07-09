Suspicious death case in Tucson now being called a homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say a suspicious death case now is being investigated as a homicide.

Pima County Sheriff's officials announced Monday that the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Christina Leonard of Tucson.

They say deputies responded to a call last Wednesday about a person who had collapsed at a residence.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a dead woman with obvious signs of trauma.

Sheriff's officials say detectives have taken over the investigation, which still is in its early stages.

There's no immediate word of any possible suspects in the case.