Suspended lawyer admits stealing money from 2 clients

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A suspended New Jersey lawyer has admitted he stole money from clients in two unrelated matters.

Richard Zuvich, a 64-year-old Metuchen resident whose practice was in Woodbridge, now faces a five-year state prison term and will have to pay $310,000 in restitution.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Zuvich admitted Monday that he took the proceeds of a client's house sale and put the money into a trust account, then used the funds for his own personal gain without the clients' authorization.

In the other matter, Zuvich admitted he negotiated an insurance settlement for a house that burned down on behalf of a client without her consent or knowledge, then stole the settlement money.

Zuvich was admitted to the state bar in 1980. But his law license was suspended in May 2017.