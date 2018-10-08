Suspended West Virginia justice testifies at own trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice has taken the witness stand at his criminal trial and denied using state vehicles for his own benefit.

Allen Loughry testified Monday after federal prosecutors rested their case. Loughry is accused of 22 counts related to using his office for personal gain. Prosecutors say Loughry took a state vehicle to book signings and to visit his family, among other things.

Before the defense started its case, the judge denied a defense motion for a directed verdict of acquittal.

Loughry and three other justices were impeached in August over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Justice Beth Walker was cleared last week in a trial before the state Senate. Loughry, Justice Margaret Workman and retired Justice Robin Davis face impeachment trials later.