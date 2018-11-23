Suspects with gun, horror film mask rob Marshall store

MARSHALL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people they say robbed a Marshall gas station at gunpoint, with one of the suspects wearing a Michael Myers mask from the horror film "Halloween."

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two males with a handgun entered the Mobil station Wednesday evening, stole a customer's wallet and threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn't open the register.

The robbers fled with money and cigarettes. No one was hurt.

Authorities say the robbery might be connected to one earlier in the evening at another gas station.