Suspected intruder shot, injured in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in South Salt Lake City say a 35-year-old man was shot during suspected break-in at an apartment on Sunday.

The man has not been identified and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooter is cooperating with police and an investigation is ongoing.

That was the second time in two days that a homeowner has shot a suspected intruder.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was killed Friday morning when the owner of a home shot her. Initial reports reveal the woman is suspected of having broken into the home West Jordan.