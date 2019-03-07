Suspected arrested in death of man found in Kansas River

WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old man whose body was found in the Kansas River.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said in a news release that Cody Lamia-Beck was taken into custody Wednesday. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that he is a suspect in the death of Jacob Bouck, whose body was found Dec. 24 in the river about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of Wamego. He was last seen on Dec. 21.

A forensic autopsy indicated Bouck's death was a homicide.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com