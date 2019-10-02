Suspected Colton bank robber found dead inside building

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected robber has been found dead inside a Southern California bank after shooting and slightly wounding an officer.

Police in Colton, 60 miles east of Los Angeles, say a silent alarm sent officers to the Chase Bank at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As they approached, the suspect fired at them from inside the bank.

An officer was wounded in the neck but the injury is described as minor.

Authorities say customers and employees managed to leave the bank, leaving the gunman alone inside.

The bank was surrounded.

KNBC-TV says a SWAT team entered at around 9 p.m. and found a dead man who was believed to be the robbery suspect.

It's not immediately clear whether he was wounded by police or shot himself.