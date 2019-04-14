Suspect wanted in urine attacks on female transit workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a man they say threw urine at female transit workers in two separate incidents.

The New York Police Department says the two assaults took place on Friday in the Bronx about an hour apart.

The first incident was inside a subway station, and the 43-year-old victim was a conductor. She was doused with urine from a container, and the suspect fled.

Police say another 43-year-old woman driving a bus was hit with urine by the suspect a short time later.

Both women were treated and released at local hospitals.