Suspect shot by police was free despite probation violations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A violent offender shot this month by Iowa City police had been released from jail days earlier, despite probation violations that could have kept him behind bars.

Hours after bonding out of jail on a charge of assaulting a police officer, Michael Cintron Caceres allegedly robbed an Iowa City gas station at knifepoint early May 7. Two days later, he allegedly burglarized other businesses before he was shot and wounded after fleeing from police officers.

Now the Department of Correctional Services, which was responsible for supervising Cintron Caceres during his probation, says the 34-year-old is "a danger to the community" who should be jailed indefinitely.

And the Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating whether officers appropriately used deadly force when they sought to apprehend him early May 9.