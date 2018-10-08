Suspect shot after taking Albuquerque restaurant hostage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say nobody else was injured when officers shot a suspect barricaded inside a Chinese restaurant filled with people.

Authorities continue to investigate a string of crime scenes Monday, a day after a robbery suspect gave chase before fleeing into the busy restaurant.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says the ordeal began Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a robbery.

They learned the suspect was on foot and possibly breaking into a home.

Drobik says the suspect then either shot at a vehicle or tried to carjack it.

He then went into Lin's Grand Buffet which was occupied by 80 staff and patrons.

Drobik says a SWAT team immediately moved in.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Monday.