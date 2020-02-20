Suspect shoots self in standoff outside San Diego hospital

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A robbery suspect pursued across Southern California fatally shot himself in his vehicle after a long standoff with police outside Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

The pursuit of the suspected bank robber began Wednesday evening in Riverside County and ended outside the hospital emergency room.

Police urged people inside the hospital emergency room to shelter in place as law enforcement officers surrounded the vehicle.

The standoff ended around 4:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect shot himself, KFMB and KGTV reported.