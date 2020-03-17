Suspect named in fatal parking lot shooting at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have identified the man accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal shooting outside an upscale mall after an argument over a parking space.

Authorities said Monday that arrest warrants have been obtained for Ricky James Lafargue in the deadly fight March 8 at Lenox Square, news outlets reported.

Lafargue, 19, has not been arrested but police said he's charged with felony murder.

Police said two groups in separate vehicles got into an argument over the parking space. The groups went inside the mall, but the argument escalated when both parties came back outside.

Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee, was shot in the head, police said.

One suspect who attempted to flee the scene after the shooting was captured, but that person was later released after investigators determined he was not the shooter.

“Atlanta homicide investigators confirmed that Mr. Lafargue is the only person wanted in connection with this crime and detectives are actively working to take him in to custody,” Atlanta officer Steve Avery told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

The shooting was the fourth in fourth months at the mall, news outlets reported. The other shootings weren't fatal.