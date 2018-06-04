Suspect in vandalism to Jewish boundary pleads not guilty

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with vandalizing a ritual outdoor boundary relied on by some Orthodox Jews and known as an eruv has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Yerachmiel Taube was arraigned Monday on charges including malicious destruction of property and destruction to a religious organization.

Taube was arrested Saturday in connection with vandalism that has been going on in Sharon for several weeks.

The eruv is a series of poles and string marking the boundaries of the Orthodox Jewish community's household in which certain items can be carried on the Sabbath. The Sharon eruv has been in the community since 1990 and is maintained by 40 volunteers.

During Taube's arraignment, a prosecutor said police installed a camera along the trail and photographed him.