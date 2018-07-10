Suspect in triple homicide will be assigned lawyer

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man charged in the killings of a Connecticut couple and their adult son in what authorities called a botched fake robbery will be appointed a lawyer later this month.

The Norwich Bulletin reports 26-year-old Sergio Correa waived a time limit for a probable cause hearing Monday in New London Superior Court. A judge later told Correa he needed a lawyer to make the decision.

Police say Kenneth Lindquist and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home.

Authorities say Correa and his sister, Ruth, met with Matthew Lindquist to exchange drugs for guns kept inside his parents' home. Authorities say the siblings killed Lindquist when he backed out.

The Correas both face murder charges.

Sergio Correa is due back in court July 30.

