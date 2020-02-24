Suspect in shooting of DPW worker held without bail

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a public works employee in a Massachusetts city killed as he filled potholes last month was held without bail at his arraignment Monday.

A not guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on behalf of Ariel Toribio, 20, of Lawrence, who's charged with shooting Marcos Ruiz, 52, in Lawrence on Jan. 15.

Police do no think that Ruiz, a Methuen resident, was the intended target.

Toribio was arrested Friday.

Ruiz was killed as he worked making street repairs with several other Lawrence DPW workers, the Essex district attorney's office said. He had worked for the department for 26 years.

Authorities did not say who the suspect was targeting or release a motive.

It was not immediately clear who represented Toribio in court.