Suspect in shooting near restaurant held without bail

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally shooting another man after an encounter inside a fast-food restaurant has been held without bail.

Dennis Guzman was held Wednesday at his arraignment on charges including murder in connection with the Aug. 3 death of 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave outside a McDonald's in Holyoke.

The police report says the 19-year-old Guzman, along with his father and another man, was seen on surveillance video talking to Musgrave inside the restaurant. All four men then left the restaurant and a short time later police received a 911 call about the shooting.

Musgrave, of Amherst, was shot in the upper back and died at the hospital.

Guzman was arrested in Philadelphia on Aug. 8 and returned to Massachusetts on Friday.

His court-appointed attorney declined comment.