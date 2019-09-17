Suspect in man's disappearance reaches gun plea deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A suspect in the disappearance of a man with whom he was conducting a drug deal is expected to plead guilty to a federal firearms charge.

WCAX-TV reports that court documents say Richard Whitcomb of Hartford will plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearms. Under the plea deal, he would be sentenced to three years in prison, with credit for time served.

A judge must approve the deal.

Authorities say Whitcomb likely was the last person to see 19-year-old Austin Colson, before Colson disappeared on Jan. 11, of 2018. Colson's body was found at a property that Whitcomb helped maintain in Norwich.

Court documents say Whitcomb admitted using a firearm as collateral in a drug deal with Colson.

A message was left with his attorney.