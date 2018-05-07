Waffle House hero raises more than $225,000 for victims

Now Playing:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man being hailed as a hero for wrestling an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for the victims.

James Shaw Jr., 29, was dining with a friend at the Nashville restaurant when a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the Waffle House, police said. Four people were killed and four others injured, including Shaw, in the April 22 attack.

Shaw, on Monday, said he was overwhelmed by the response from people.

Shaw set a funding campaign goal of $15,000 to offer modest financial support to the victims. As of Monday, he said, the campaign had received more than 6,000 donations totaling $227,000.





















Photo: Larry McCormack, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers at the Tennessee State House in Nashville, Tenn., as he is honored for disarming a shooter inside an area Waffle House. On Sunday, April 29, 2018, the Nashville Predators gave the city a chance to give Shaw a standing ovation. Shaw met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal hockey game with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP, File) less FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers at the Tennessee State House in Nashville, Tenn., as he is honored for ... more Photo: Larry McCormack, AP Image 2 of 6 In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant was arrested near his apartment Monday after hiding from police for more than a day, authorities said. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) less In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 6 In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo, Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 23, 2018. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) less In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo, Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., ... more Photo: Lacy Atkins, AP Image 4 of 6 In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo, Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 23, 2018. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) less In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo, Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., ... more Photo: Lacy Atkins, AP Image 5 of 6 James Shaw Jr., who was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Nashville-area Waffle House, stands with family and friends at a press conference after he was honored at the Tennessee State House Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP) less James Shaw Jr., who was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Nashville-area Waffle House, stands with family and friends at a press conference after he was honored at the Tennessee State House Tuesday, ... more Photo: Larry McCormack, AP Image 6 of 6 Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore, left, and public defender Jon Wing talk before a hearing for Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking in General Sessions Court Monday, May 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking's attorneys asked that the suspect be given an outpatient mental health evaluation before proceeding with the court case. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) less Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore, left, and public defender Jon Wing talk before a hearing for Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking in General Sessions Court Monday, May 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. ... more Photo: Shelley Mays, AP Waffle House hero raises more than $225,000 for victims 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

"To the thousands of people who have expressed their care, prayers and made financial donations, I can only respond by saying 'Thank you,'" Shaw said in his statement. "Your gifts to the people who lost their lives and suffered injuries mean so much for all who were impacted by this terrible tragedy."

The account will be closed May 13. After that, Shaw said, the Nashville office of financial services firm UBS will distribute the money to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the accused gunman will undergo an outpatient mental health evaluation. Travis Reinking, 29, is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide and four counts of attempted criminal homicide.

He fled the scene of the Waffle House after Shaw wrested the AR-15 away from him and threw it over a counter, police said. Reinking was captured the next day following a massive manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.

Reinking's public defender Monday asked that the suspect be given an outpatient mental health evaluation before proceeding with the court case. Davidson County General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli granted the request and said lawyers should come back in three weeks for a status hearing.

Reinking was not in court. He is being held in the Metro Nashville Jail without bond.

The public defender did not speak to reporters afterward and has not returned an email from The Associated Press. A spokesman for prosecutors said a judge has issued a gag order in the case.

Reinking was a onetime crane operator who bounced between states and suffered from delusions, sometimes talking about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift, friends and relatives told authorities.

He was detained by the Secret Service in July after he ventured in to a forbidden area on the White House grounds and demanded to meet President Donald Trump.