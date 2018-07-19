Suspect in North Carolina homicide is arrested in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide case in North Carolina has been arrested in New Mexico.

FBI special agents in Albuquerque say they arrested 33-year-old Jamaal Griffin of Charlotte without incident Wednesday.

Griffin was wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in a June 30 fatal shooting at a hotel in northeast Charlotte.

Police say 32-year-old Churchill Randolph Zoker was found with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two 18-year-old women were arrested about a week after the fatal shooting and authorities say they're facing charges of murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

It was unclear Wednesday when Griffin would be extradited to North Carolina or if he had a lawyer yet.