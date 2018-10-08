Suspect in N. California homicide arrested in Sparks, NV

Anthony Bradley, 27, pictured in this Oct. 4, 2018 booking photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, is awaiting extradition to California in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in Stockton, California. He was arrested Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 on charges accusing him of firing multiple gunshots into a convenience store in Sparks, Nevada.

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a Northern California homicide after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots through the windows of a northern Nevada convenience store.

Anthony Bradley was being held in the Washoe County Jail in Reno Monday on $100,000 bail on a fugitive warrant. He also was booked on suspicion of six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun at an occupied building.

Sparks police arrested him Thursday for allegedly shooting into a 7-11 on G Street Thursday afternoon.

They later learned he was wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in Stockton, California that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded two others.

Bradley was awaiting extradition back to California. It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.