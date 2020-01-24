Suspect in Minneapolis train stabbing has criminal past

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally stabbing another passenger on a light rail train in a Minneapolis suburb has past convictions for assault and disorderly conduct, court records show.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday that the 67-year-old suspect has not been formally charged in the attack. He was being held in the Hennepin County Jail on a possible murder charge.

Metro Transit officials say the suspect began arguing with another passenger about 1 a.m. Thursday on a Blue Line train that had departed from the Mall of America station.

Authorities say the argument escalated to a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed 45-year-old Anthony Demetrius Watson, of Minneapolis. Watson died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Star Tribune reports that the suspect also has a conviction for criminal sexual conduct.