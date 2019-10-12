Suspect in Detroit stabbing while EMTs were present arrested

DETROIT (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in a Detroit home while emergency medical technicians were present has been arrested.

Mlive.com reports that police in New Richmond, Wisconsin, arrested 26-year-old Darius Calhoun Oct. 9 after responding to an emergency medical situation involving him. Calhoun is in custody awaiting possible extradition to Michigan.

Detroit police allege that Calhoun fatally stabbed a woman on Sept. 21 at a home while EMTs assisted a heart attack victim in another room. The unarmed paramedics allowed the assailant to leave because they did not know if he had other weapons.

An official at the St. Croix County Jail confirmed on Saturday that Calhoun was in custody but said she could not provide further information.

New Richmond is 42 miles (68 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.