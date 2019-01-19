Suspect identified in northeast Colorado police shooting

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — A man who died after an officer-involved shooting in the town of Fort Lupton has been identified as 46-year-old Shawn Joseph Billinger.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams released Billinger's name Saturday but said the cause of death won't be disclosed until after the investigation and autopsy.

The shooting occurred Wednesday in Fort Lupton, about 28 miles (45 miles) northeast of Denver. Police were responding to reports of a disturbance at the time.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in the state that day. Colorado officers have been involved in 10 shootings since the beginning of the new year.