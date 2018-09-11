Suspect held, no injuries after LA-area hospital lockdown

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was detained Tuesday after reports of a possible active shooter at a hospital near Los Angeles. But authorities said there were no injuries, and it wasn't immediately clear if there was a shooting.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and Downey police officers were methodically searching a medical office building at the sprawling Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

Witness Amber Boughner said an irate man demanded to be let into a locked office and then hurled tables through an interior window before a security guard shouted that the man had a gun.

Boughner said she didn't see a weapon or hear gunshots.

"The security guard told me there was a gun, so I ran," she told KABC-TV. Boughner said she and others locked themselves in a break room before police let them out.

One person was in custody, and there were no injuries, law enforcement officials said.

TV news helicopters showed people calmly walking out of the facility and numerous police vehicles around it.

Employee Edwin Olvera told The Associated Press his office was locked down, and he had "honestly never been more afraid."

"I heard no shots. I heard that there was someone with a weapon at our office," Olvera said.

Kaiser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downey is a city of about 110,000 people just southeast of downtown Los Angeles.