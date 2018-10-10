Suspect facing state, federal charges mistakenly released

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man indicted last week on federal conspiracy, stalking and kidnapping charges and facing related state charges including attempted murder has turned himself in after mistakenly being released from custody.

Correction officials say 38-year-old Dion Oliver was erroneously released from the New Castle County Courthouse about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was in Wilmington for an initial appearance in federal court, a few blocks away. Oliver surrendered to Wilmington police around 4:30 p.m.

Oliver is charged in state court with attempted murder, racketeering, assault, gun crimes, conspiracy and reckless endangering.

The charges stem from an incident last year in which a woman was killed and a six-year-old boy shot in the head after Oliver and several other men allegedly targeted the woman's partner.