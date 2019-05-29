Suspect enters plea in California scooter beating death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man charged with beating a Southern California woman to death with an electric scooter has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The Los Angeles Times reports 27-year-old Amad Rashad Redding entered his plea on Wednesday.

Investigators say Redding attacked 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez in Long Beach on May 13 and used the scooter as a weapon.

Hernandez died at the scene. Redding was arrested later that day.

Police haven't identified a motive.

A GoFundMe campaign for Hernandez has raised more than $11,000 to date.