Suspect dies after being shot by Columbia County deputy

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Police is southwest Arkansas say a suspect in a murder case is dead after an encounter with law enforcement officers in Columbia County.

The Magnolia Banner-News reports that a sheriff's deputy went to an apartment complex to arrest a suspect on Tuesday night. Sheriff Mike Loe says shots were fired, though it's unclear by whom. The unnamed suspect was wounded and later died at a hospital. The deputy was not injured.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says state police will investigate the shooting and will turn its findings over to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the deadly force was necessary.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted on a first-degree murder complaint in connection with Monday's death of 24-year-old Damarras Akheen Henderson.