Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, New York.

According to WGRZ , officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says a confrontation took place and shots were fired. The suspect was struck and killed.

Rinaldo says two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was shot.

