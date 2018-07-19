Suspect convicted in killing of NY governor's aide

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect arrested in the slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been convicted of manslaughter, but was acquitted of murder charges.

Kenny Bazile (buh-ZEEL') was found guilty on Thursday in the 2015 fatal shooting of Carey Gabay (guh-BAY'), who got caught in the middle of a gang-related gun battle in the hours before a West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn.

Gabay was deputy counsel of the state's economic development agency.

Bazile's attorney said his client was acting in self-defense.

Four other suspects were arrested. One of them took a plea deal and testified against the other three, whose cases are currently being heard by a second jury.

Cuomo said he hoped the guilty verdict gives Gabay's family some comfort that "justice has been served."