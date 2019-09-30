Suspect charged in connection to Connecticut shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Connecticut that left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities say 33-year-old Ramell Bell of New Britain was arrested at a family member's home in Meriden hours after the shooting last Thursday.

The deceased victim was identified Monday as 31-year-old Wilfredo Cruz, of New Britain.

The New Britain Herald reports Bell was charged with murder and other charges.

He was held on $1 million bond at his arraignment Monday. A message was left with the public defender who represented him at the arraignment

Police say Bell knew the victims and the shooting was the result of a dispute.

