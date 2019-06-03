https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Suspect-arrested-in-shooting-man-boy-in-Shepherd-13926510.php
Suspect arrested in shooting man, boy in Shepherd
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials say deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and injuring another man and a boy at a residence in Shepherd, a community northeast of Billings.
Sheriff Mike Linder says the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The shooting was reported at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. The suspect was arrested at 2:30 p.m.
Linder has not identified the suspect or released the names of the injured. He says all three people involved knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.
