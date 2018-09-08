https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Suspect-arrested-in-09-killings-of-pregnant-13215209.php
Suspect arrested in '09 killings of pregnant teen, her baby
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte have arrested a suspect in the 2009 killings of a pregnant 15-year-old and her baby.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday that new information from a community member led them to arrest 45-year-old Royce Anthony Mitchell.
Jail records show Mitchell faces two counts of first-degree murder and remained in custody Saturday. The records don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Local media report 15-year-old Tiffany Rena Wright was at a bus stop when she was shot and killed Sept. 14, 2009.
Her baby was delivered at the scene but died at a hospital days later.
View Comments