Suspect accused of stabbing K-9; dog expected to recover

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a police K-9 is recovering after being stabbed while chasing a suspect through a wooded area in Mississippi.

WLOX-TV reports the dog named Loco underwent surgery after being injured in Hancock County on June 18. Loco's veterinarian says the dog needed at least 100 stitches. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The dog's handler, Deputy Colin Freeman, says he knew something was wrong when Loco wouldn't respond to his commands. He says it took deputies more than three hours to find the wounded dog.

Thirty-year-old Jeremy Mitchell is accused of stabbing Loco. Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and other charges. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

