Suit settled in murder-for-hire case that led to shootout

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A civil lawsuit filed by a Mississippi lawyer who was the target of what investigators called a failed murder-for-hire plot has been settled.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports both sides won't say whether money changed hands in the settlement between the lawyer, Lee Abraham, and the oncologist accused of targeting him for death, Dr. Arnold Smith.

Abraham and Smith started a feud when the lawyer represented the doctor's wife in their divorce.

Authorities said Smith hired someone to kill Abraham, but the alleged hit man was himself shot dead in Abraham's office in April 2012. Investigators from the state attorney general's office were protecting the office.

Smith was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Two other men accused in the conspiracy remain jailed in Greenwood awaiting trial nearly seven years later.

