Sudan's Bashir appears in public for first time since ouster

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir has appeared in public for the first time since his ouster, as he was led away to a prosecutor's office in a corruption probe.

Al-Bashir's appearance on Sunday comes as the former strongman has been held under arrest in the capital, Khartoum, since the military removed him from power in April amid mass protests against his 30-year rule.