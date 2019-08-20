Successor named for Delaware fire marshal facing DUI charge

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware's largest city have appointed a new fire marshal following the drunk-driving arrest and retirement of the previous office holder.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Tuesday that Gabriel M. Pabon Jr. is the city's new fire marshal.

Pabon is a 20-year veteran of the fire department and had been appointed just three weeks ago to deputy chief for fire prevention.

Pabon replaces James Jobes as fire marshal.

Jobes retired in late July after being arrested for DUI, reckless driving, speeding and other offenses in Maryland.

Jobes reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .16, twice the legal threshold for driving.

A court hearing in the case is set for Sept. 5.