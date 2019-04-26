Suburban St. Louis masseur charged with sexual assault

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis masseur has been charged with sexually assaulting a client at a Pilates studio.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 69-year-old Michael Nobs, of Creve Coeur, was charged Thursday with second-degree sodomy and sexual abuse.

Authorities say he assaulted a client on Jan. 29 while working at Performance Pilates in Chesterfield. Authorities are urging any other potential victims to come forward.

His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. His bond is set at $100,000.

