Stolen ice cream truck leads authorities on chase
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have captured a man they say carjacked two vehicles in Northern California — one of them an ice cream truck — and led sheriff's deputies on a wild chase.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the man stole the truck in Rancho Cordova at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and fled but then crashed in a ditch.
A witness tells the Sacramento Bee that a woman in a BMW pulled over to see if the driver was injured and was carjacked at gunpoint.
The BMW then hit a compact car, which rolled over. The driver of that car had minor injuries.
The BMW driver then got out and ran into a field, where he was captured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.
