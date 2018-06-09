State rep enters not guilty plea in drunken driving case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge.

A court filing shows Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood, of Albuquerque, entered the plea ahead of a scheduled arraignment hearing, which has now been waived. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Youngblood was arrested in May on suspicion of aggravated DWI at an Albuquerque checkpoint where she complied with a field sobriety test but refused a blood-alcohol test.

Video shows an officer telling her he can smell alcohol. She responds saying she hadn't consumed any since the day before.

She also mentions she is a state lawmaker who advocates for police.

Youngblood said in a statement that she regretted the situation, particularly her decision not to take the blood-alcohol test.