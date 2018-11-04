State police searching for driver that struck, killed man

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are searching for a driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on a state highway.

Police say 25-year-old Tony Pires Goncalves, of Derby, succumbed to undisclosed injuries after being struck Sunday on Route 63 by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The collision happened near the Bethany-Naugatuck town line sometime before 7:30 a.m.

State police say they're seeking a dark green Jeep Cherokee built between 1997 and 2001. The vehicle would likely have front end damage, including a broken or missing right headlight.

The crash shut down a portion of the state highway for several hours Sunday as authorities investigated.