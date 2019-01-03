State police release name of trooper who fatally shot man

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State police have released the name of a state trooper who fatally shot a man last week along a western Indiana highway.

Police say Trooper Daniel Organ shot 56-year-old Glenn A. Rightsell of Linden. Organ joined the agency in October 2017, is assigned to the Lafayette post and has no disciplinary record. He's on administrative leave.

Police have said Organ fatally shot Rightsell on Dec. 28 after he failed to follow his orders and grabbed a handgun on his own waist.

The shooting occurred when Organ stopped to investigate a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned SUV along U.S. 231 about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Rightsell's nephew says his uncle always carried a gun on his belt and was working on his daughter's stalled SUV at the time.